Boeing SC DreamLearner program gives Lowcountry students taste of STEM careers

Boeing South Carolina’s onsite DreamLearners educational continues to cruise and evolve nearly five years after its creation.

The program is designed to enhance student and teacher awareness of Boeing South Carolina. Since its debut in 2012, the DreamLearners program has reached more than 350,000 students across the state through “experiential learning and exposure to business and industry.”

The DreamLearners program offers hands-on challenges for the hundreds of students who visit the plant weekly. The challenges include students teaming up to design, build and fly paper airplanes.

The on-site program is open to 5th – 12th grade students in the final assembly building tour balcony. The program is open to non-school youth groups during summer months from early June to the end of August.

Onsite DreamLearners registrations are booked through May 2018.

