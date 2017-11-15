Summerville, Mt. Pleasant charities make SC official's 'Scrooges and Angels' list

South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond doesn't decide who will receive gifts this holiday season, but he has released his own version of naughty and nice lists.

Hammond's office put out its annual "Scrooges and Angels" list on Wednesday. The Angels are charitable organizations which are shining examples of charitable giving in the state and give a large percentage of their expenditures toward their program services. Operation Sight from the Mount Pleasant area was listed as an angel with 87.5 percent.

"Scrooges" are charities which fail to spend a high percentage of expenditures on charitable programs. A scrooge is also defined as a professional fundraiser which fails to send a large percentage of its gross receipts to the charity it solicits. Truck, Trailer & Equipment Sales listed in Summerville is listed as a scrooge.

The Secretary of State's office encourages the public to research charitable organizations registered in South Carolina by visiting this website. The full list of scrooges and angels are listed below in alphabetical order.

Angels

Chapin We Care Center, Chapin, SC 93.4%

Christmas Is For Kids, Gaffney, SC 99.7%

Friends of the Animal Shelter, Inc., Aiken, SC 83.9%

Golden Corner Food Pantry, Seneca, SC 91.3%

Help 4 Kids Florence, Florence, SC 97.4%

JumpStart South Carolina, Spartanburg, SC 91.0%

Meals on Wheels of Horry County, Inc., Surfside Beach, SC 97.7%

Operation Sight, Mount Pleasant, SC 87.5%

Project Hope Foundation, Inc., Greenville, SC 95.4%

Samaritan’s Purse, Boone, NC 87.8%

The Volunteers in Medicine Clinic, Hilton Head Island, SC 93.4%

Scrooges

Charitable Organizations

American Association of State Troopers, Inc., Tallahassee, FL 15.5%

American Veterans Foundation, Sarasota, FL 8.3%

Childhood Leukemia Foundation, Inc., Brick, NJ 19.6%

Firefighters Support Foundation Inc., Greenfield, MA 6.8%

Honor Bound Foundation, Inc., Darien, CT 29.7%

Melanoma International Foundation, Glenmoore, PA 33.9%

Project Cure, Inc., Bradenton, FL 24.6%

United Cancer Support Foundation, Knoxville, TN 3.7%

Professional Fundraisers

Hal. E. Erwin, Bingo Promoter d/b/a Paradise Amusements, LLC, Chapin, SC 3.2%



Truck, Trailer & Equipment Sales, Inc., Summerville, SC 6.1%

