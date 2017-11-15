Annual chili cook-off, oyster roast raises money for Charleston Animal Society

The Charleston Animal Society is holding its 18th annual Chili Cook-Off and Oyster Roast this weekend.

The event kicks off Saturday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston, located between the Cooper River and the old Naval base.

Last year, some 7,000 animal lovers came out to show their support.

All money raised supports the Charleston Animal Society's Medical Fund.

The event runs from noon until 4 p.m. Admission is $25 for adults and Children 10 and under get in free. Admission includes all the chili and oysters you can eat.

Donating at least $25 to a chili team earns a free admission.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.