Charleston PD searching for Strong Arm Robbery suspect

The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man they say is wanted for Strong Arm Robbery.

Hurlan Dunlap is wanted in connection with the robbery police say occurred at the 300 block of Meeting Street on Sept. 18 at around 10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the on-duty Central Detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.