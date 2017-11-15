Authorities identify murder victim found underneath Huger Street overpass

Authorities have identified a murder victim who was found underneath the Huger Street overpass.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says officials have identified the body of 63-year-old Larry Thompson of Myrtle Beach.

Thompson's body was found on Nov. 2. According to CCCO officials, Thompson died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The Charleston Police Department is continuing to investigate.

Authorities arrested 25-year-old Quinton Lee Capers in connection to the murder.

According to police, the incident happened between Nov. 1 and the early morning of Nov. 2

"A passerby found the body of an adult black male about 9 a.m. underneath the overpass," CPD officials said."He was pronounced dead at the scene."

Capers was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Residents, businesses react to crime scene

Kate Fischer works at Palmetto Brewing Company right next to the Huger Street overpass. When she got to work the morning of the incident, she said she encountered the crime scene.

"It was definitely crazy,” Fischer said. “There were cars everywhere, I almost couldn't pull in to the parking lot because there were so many people. Then I saw what was going on."

Locals said the area is heavily traveled by car and foot.

"There are a lot of people who travel up and down this little path underneath the bridge, because of the shortcuts," said Lionel Cheathel, of Charleston.

Cheathel said some people do sleep there.

"A lot of homeless people be around this area just as well," he added.

