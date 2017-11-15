Gamecocks baseball to Face Tar Heels in Charlotte in 2018 &'19

The annual rivalry game between the University of South Carolina baseball team and the University of North Carolina will continue to be played at BB&T Ballpark in 2018 and 2019, the schools and Charlotte Knights announced today (Wednesday, Nov. 15).

South Carolina will be the home team for the next installment of the series on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. North Carolina is the designated host for the 2019 contest on a date to be determined.

The Gamecocks and Tar Heels have played in Charlotte the previous two seasons in front of standing-room only crowds. In all, a total of 20,254 fans have crossed through the gates of BB&T Ballpark in 2016-17.

“We’re extremely pleased to announce the extension of the North Carolina-South Carolina series at BB&T Ballpark for the next two years,” said Knights’ Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski. “The success, tradition, and fan support of each school and their baseball programs is second to none and this game has become a signature event in Charlotte. We look forward to hosting the game in 2018 and 2019 and hopefully long into the future.”

Additional games in the 2018 Collegiate Baseball Series at BB&T Ballpark will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for all games will go on sale at a later date.