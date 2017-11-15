Lowcountry High School Football Schedule Week 13

The high school football season is winding down. The SCHSL teams will hold their state quarterfinals on Friday while SCISA will have their state title games on Saturday. Be sure to check back here for updated scores, pics and video throughout the weekend.
11/18
AAAAA
#2 Spring Valley (11-1) at #1 Ft. Dorchester (12-0)
#2 Summerville (10-2) at #1 Dutch Fork (10-1)
AAAA
#1 North Myrtle Beach (12-0) at #1 Berkeley (11-1)
AAA
#2 Brookland-Cayce (8-4) at #1 Timberland (10-3)
AA
#1 Bamberg-Ehrhardt (11-2) at #1 Carvers Bay (11-1)
A
#2 Lake View (9-2) at #1 Baptist Hill (9-1)
#1 CE Murray (10-1) at #1 Hemingway (12-0)
11/19
SCISA AA State Finals
Trinity Byrnes (13-2) vs. First Baptist (10-1)
