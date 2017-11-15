Walterboro man sentenced in attempted murder of a rival gang member

A member of one gang was sentenced by a federal judge in Charleston for his role in the attempted murder of a member of a different gang, according to the Department of Justice.

Devin Brown, aka “Deno Badazz,” 23, of Green Pond, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The sentence included a 10-year mandatory minimum consecutive sentence for use of a firearm during a crime of violence, a DOJ release states.

Brown was convicted of a violent crime in aid of racketeering and the related firearm offense, according to Acting Asst. Attorney General Kenneth Blanco of the Justice Department's Criminal Division.

Prosecutors said Brown was a member of the Wildboys, a violent street gang from the Green Pond area of Walterboro. At trial, prosecutors presented evidence that showed that beginning as early as 2012, Brown and other Wildboys gang members engaged in racketeering activity, including the April 7, 2015, attempted murder of a rival gang member in a drive-by shooting involving assault-type firearms. An innocent bystander inside the home was shot and injured, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Four individuals have previously pleaded guilty to their involvement in the Wildboys gang, the release states.

In June 2017, U.S. District Judge Richard M. Gergel of the District of South Carolina sentenced Wildboys members and associates Kelvin Mitchell, Damien Robinson, and Brian Manigo for their roles in gang-related racketeering activities. In August 2017, Wildboys member Joshua Manigault, aka “J-Rizzle,” was sentenced for his role in gang-related activities.

This case was investigated by the ATF Charleston, South Carolina Office, in partnership with the Walterboro Police Department; Colleton County Sheriff’s Office; Charleston County Sheriff’s Office; Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office; Summerville Police Department; Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office; First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office; South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services; and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

