City of Charleston Planning Commission considering 4 new subdivisions, 2 deferred

The Charleston Planning Commission is meeting on Wednesday to consider proposals for four new subdivisions, two are indicated as deferred on the agenda.

The commission will discuss new housing subdivisions proposed for Johns Island and James Island.

It will also discuss office and retail subdivisions in Cainhoy and office space on Daniel Island.

On James Island the applicant is seeking about 50 lots to build homes on Central Park Road.

There's also a proposal for 34 lots for homes on Johns Island on Produce Lane.

Phillip Dustan is a Johns Island resident and biologist at the College of Charleston.

"When they build these new developments they push water on everybody else so there are lots of people on Johns Island that are saying my house never flooded, my property never flooded until they built that development," Dustan said.

He believes there should be a moratorium on Johns Island.

Some people who live in these communities fear the impact new development will have on current residents.

The subdivisions are not likely to break ground for at least a year because there are several levels of the approvals process.

