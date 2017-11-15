Deputies searching for suspects caught on video attempting to break into home

Investigators say they are searching for three people who were caught on camera attempting to break into a home in Berkeley County.

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say deputies responded to a home on Almond Street in Pinopolis for suspicious people who were caught on surveillance video around 12:30 a.m.

A man said the video captured a truck pulling into his driveway, and two male subjects and a female getting out of the vehicle and walking around the home.

According to the man, the video showed one of the male subjects tip toe up the steps and looked around his porch.

When the three returned to the truck, they placed an unknown item in the back of the vehicle, a report states.

A Bud Light bottle cap was also found on the stairs of the home.

The man said he also believed one of the three walked next door to another home during the incident.

Investigators described the suspects' vehicle as a black, newer model 4-door Chevrolet truck.

If you have any information you are asked to the sheriff's office at 843-719-4465 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.