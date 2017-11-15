Quantcast

Deputies arrest suspect for Dollar General armed robbery in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Investigators have arrested a 38-year-old man wanted for an armed robbery at a Dollar General store. 

Brent Ladain Shannon has been charged with the armed robbery of the store on 8003 N. Fraser St. in Georgetown on Saturday.

Shannon was locked up at the Georgetown County Detention Center. 

