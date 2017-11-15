Quantcast

Crews secure gas leak in downtown Charleston - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Crews secure gas leak in downtown Charleston

Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Crews have secured a gas leak in downtown Charleston. 

Charleston police say it was at 334 East Bay St. 

According to authorities, the leak was caused by a malfunctioning appliance. 

The fire department and SCE&G responded to the scene. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly