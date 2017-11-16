2017 Charleston Classic begins Thursday

The 2017 Charleston Classic will kickoff on Thursday morning at 11:30 am at the TD Arena downtown. Eight teams from around the country will participate trying to win the event in its 10th season.

The field is headlined by Clemson, the winners of the 1st tournament in 2008, the Tigers will attempt to join Miami as the only 2 time winners of the event this year.

Auburn, Temple and Dayton are among the teams that will be standing in Clemson's way and trying to win their first Charleston Classic title.

Game 1 - Indiana St. vs. Auburn 11:30 am

Game 2 - Old Dominion vs. Temple 1:30 pm

Game 3 - Ohio vs. Clemson 5 pm

Game 4 - Dayton vs. Hofstra 7 pm