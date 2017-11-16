Campbell silent on DUI arrest at airport meeting

The executive director of the Charleston County Aviation Authority made no mention of his DUI arrest during the agency's first meeting Thursday since the incident.

CCAA Executive Director and state Sen. Paul Campbell attended the meeting and delivered remarks at his scheduled time, but did not address the arrest or a lawsuit filed against him by the woman who said Campbell rear-ended her vehicle.

Instead, Campbell used his time to urge air passengers to arrive early if they are flying during the Thanksgiving holiday, traditionally the airport's busiest time of year. He said some 100,000 passengers are expected to come through the airport around the holiday.

He also said the number of passengers through Charleston's airport in October was 25 percent higher than October of last year, adding that the airport hopes to reach four million passengers by the end of the year.

Campbell was arrested on Nov. 4 and charged with DUI and providing false information to police.

The meeting began with the invocation and Pledge of Allegiance, followed by employee service recognition and reports from various departments.

Among the presentations during the meeting was a report on an active shooter seminar from airport Director of Public Safety Doug Isley. Isley attended an active shooter seminar in Fort Lauderdale to learn how authorities there reacted to the Jan. 6, 2017, shooting there.

Earlier Thursday, CCAA deputy director and COO Jim Peacher confirmed that Campbell would attend the meeting, As of Thursday morning, Campbell was still listed as the director of the CCAA on the airport website.

Days after the crash, the victim held a news conference in which she called for Campbell to accept responsibility for his actions. Since then, she filed a lawsuit against Campbell alleging negligence in the crash.

The South Carolina division of the National Action Network has also called for Campbell to step down from his position with the CCAA. Elder James Johnson, S.C. president of the National Action Network, attended Thursday's meeting.

The authority has an 11-member board. It also owns and operates the Charleston International Airport along with two other airports in the region according to the airport website.

Officials also plan on discussing previously announced plans to build a new parking deck.

