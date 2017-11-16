Church Creek drainage study results available to public Thursday

Some West Ashley residents may soon have a better idea of why their homes are more prone to flooding.

The Church Creek basin drainage study will be presented to the public Thursday night.

An engineering firm presented the findings to the Charleston city council on Monday, though senior advisor to the Mayor Josh Martin said the council only received a condensed version and the more elaborate presentation will happen on Thursday. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at West Ashley High School.

The shorter presentation included bullet points of potential improvement projects.

Surge Protection

Storm water Pump Station

Northeast Basin Improvements

Southwest Conveyance & Outfall

Hickory Farms Overland Diversion

Channel Conveyance Improvements

Lake Dotterer Improvements

Policy Recommendations

These improvements could have a price tag of $44 million. Charleston City Council voted to pass a 6-month moratorium in the 100-year flood plain within the Church Creek Drainage Basin on Monday. It's an extension to a 9-month ban on new construction in place that expires at the end of November.

