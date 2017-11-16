Quantcast

Church Creek drainage study results available to public Thursday

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
SkyTracker 5 drone footage shows flooding in the Bees Ferry Road area in September. (Source: Live 5) SkyTracker 5 drone footage shows flooding in the Bees Ferry Road area in September. (Source: Live 5)
WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) -

Some West Ashley residents may soon have a better idea of why their homes are more prone to flooding. 

The Church Creek basin drainage study will be presented to the public Thursday night. 

An engineering firm presented the findings to the Charleston city council on Monday, though senior advisor to the Mayor Josh Martin said the council only received a condensed version and the more elaborate presentation will happen on Thursday. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at West Ashley High School.

The shorter presentation included bullet points of potential improvement projects.

  • Surge Protection
  • Storm water Pump Station
  • Northeast Basin Improvements
  • Southwest Conveyance & Outfall
  • Hickory Farms Overland Diversion
  • Channel Conveyance Improvements
  • Lake Dotterer Improvements
  • Policy Recommendations

These improvements could have a price tag of $44 million. Charleston City Council voted to pass a 6-month moratorium in the 100-year flood plain within the Church Creek Drainage Basin on Monday. It's an extension to a 9-month ban on new construction in place that expires at the end of November. 

