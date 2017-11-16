Crisis simulation scheduled at Berkeley Co. elementary school

There will be an increased number of emergency vehicles at Cross Elementary School in Berkeley County on Thursday as students and staff participate in a crisis simulation.

The Berkeley County School District conducts crisis simulations twice a year.

The drill helps law enforcement, emergency personnel and school faculty practice what they would do in the event of an emergency.

The simulation will last a few hours and won't delay regular dismissal. Cross Elementary School parents have been notified.

