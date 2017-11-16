Man charged with armed robbery at Mt. Pleasant Walmart over pack of cigarettes

A man was arrested and charged with armed robbery, resisting arrest and narcotics violations in Mount Pleasant Wednesday.

30-year-old Cheyenne Jordan allegedly brandished a knife and took just one pack of cigarettes valued at $5.83.

Mount Pleasant police responded to the Walmart at 3000 Proprietors Place at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday in response to an active armed robbery.

Dispatch stated that loss prevention officers at the Walmart attempted to confront Jordan when he took out a knife and ran into the parking lot. He was still in the parking lot sitting in a red saturn SUV when police arrived on scene according to the incident report.

When officers located the vehicle, Jordan obeyed orders to get out, but then ran away through the parking lot until an officer chased him down and tackled him to the ground. The arresting officer stated in the incident report that four onlookers helped him hold Jordan down while placing handcuffs on him.

Police say they located a knife in Jordan's front pocket that matched the description of the knife given to the Walmart loss prevention officer.

While searching the car, police say they found a brand new pack of cigarettes as well as bags that later tested positive for a methamphetamine and cocaine base. The loss prevention officer presented police with a receipt for the value of the cigarettes which was $5.83.

