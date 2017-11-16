Quantcast

Mt. Pleasant PD releases dashcam video of man stealing, crashing - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Mt. Pleasant PD releases dashcam video of man stealing, crashing police car after arrest

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Mt. Pleasant Police Department Source: Mt. Pleasant Police Department
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

The Mount Pleasant Police Department has released dashcam video of a man who got behind the wheel of a police car after he was arrested. 

The video shows an incident that happened Friday, Nov. 10.

The suspect, Philip Sprouse was arrested Sunday and faces charges of burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, escape and grand larceny of a motor vehicle as a result. 

Sprouse is taken back to another police car at the 16-second mark. The cruiser begins to move again around the 2:45 mark as officers turn their heads once they see the car moving with Sprouse allegedly behind the wheel.

Officers began running after the police car, but it moved up onto a sidewalk to avoid them, crashed into two fences and ended up in a ditch. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly