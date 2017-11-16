Mt. Pleasant PD releases dashcam video of man stealing, crashing police car after arrest

The Mount Pleasant Police Department has released dashcam video of a man who got behind the wheel of a police car after he was arrested.

The video shows an incident that happened Friday, Nov. 10.

The suspect, Philip Sprouse was arrested Sunday and faces charges of burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, escape and grand larceny of a motor vehicle as a result.

Sprouse is taken back to another police car at the 16-second mark. The cruiser begins to move again around the 2:45 mark as officers turn their heads once they see the car moving with Sprouse allegedly behind the wheel.

Officers began running after the police car, but it moved up onto a sidewalk to avoid them, crashed into two fences and ended up in a ditch.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.