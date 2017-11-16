5 Around Town: Chili Cook-off, Holiday market, Charleston Classic and Stingrays as super heroes

This weekend serves as a good appetizer for Thanksgiving with a chili cook-off, a holiday market, a college basketball tournament and the crowning of two new South Carolina queens.

CAS Chili Cookoff

Whether you like your chili spicy or mild, meat or vegetarian, with beans or without, the Chili Cook-off & Oyster Roast will have it all on Saturday.

The Chili Cook-off is a fundraiser for the Charleston Animal Society to support homeless animals in South Carolina. The event from 12 to 4 p.m. at North Charleston's Riverfront Park will include more than 100 teams serving up a wide variety of chili. Awards will be handed out for the Best traditional chili, unique chili, and the Best in Show.

About 7,000 people are expected to attend for the all-you-can-eat chili and oysters. The event also includes drinks, live music, and activities for children. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online. For more details, click here.

Holiday Market

The sights, sounds, smells, and flavors of the holiday season will all be on display at the Charleston Area Convention Center this weekend.

The Holiday Market will be a one-stop-shop for everything you need to get ready for the season. Hundreds of vendors will be on hand Friday through Sunday with home decor, food, candles, crafts and more. Experts will be offering tips on holiday decorating, gift ideas, cooking, throwing the best holiday party and more.

The market is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults, $1 for children ages six to 12. Tickets are good for all three days. Parking for the market will also be free. Click here for more information.

Miss South Carolina USA

A new Miss South Carolina USA and Miss South Carolina Teen USA will be crowned Saturday night at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

The preliminaries for both pageants are Friday and the finals are Saturday. The competition begins at 7:30 p.m. both nights. Tickets are available online or through the box office. Tickets range from $46 to $56. Click here for more information.

Gildan Charleston Classic

Eight college basketball teams will be in town for the Gildan Charleston Classic this weekend.

The tournament features twelve games played at the College of Charleston's TD Arena. Auburn, Indiana State, Old Dominion, Temple, Clemson, Ohio, Dayton, and Hofstra make up this year's field. The schedule includes four games Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. The championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are $22 for each of the two-game sessions. For the full tournament schedule and to purchase tickets online, click here.

Superhero Night at the Stingrays

While Thor and Hulk are battling on the big screen, hockey fans can see the superheroes face off on the ice Saturday night.

The Stingrays will don Hulk jerseys and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits will be dressed as Thor when the meet up on Marvel Super Hero Night. In addition to the specialty jerseys, the first 2,500 fans into the North Charleston Coliseum will receive a commemorative cape. Fans will have the chance to meet the Hulk!

Parking will be free and the puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Click here for more information and to buy tickets online.

Ultra Chili 10x5K

Runners can team up to challenge a 50-kilometer ultra-marathon Saturday in Mount Pleasant.

The Ultra Chili is a 10x5K multi-loop race at Laurel Hill County Park. It features ten laps around the 5K trail course. Individuals or teams of two to four runners will race relay style around the course. Individuals can also choose to complete one lap for a 5K race. Food and drinks will be served during the day with chili and beer at the end.

Laps for the 10x5K race will be timed and begin at the top of each hour, starting at 7 a.m. Packet pickup for the Ultra Chili is open from 6 to 6:45 a.m. Registration is $75 for individuals and $50 per person for teams.

Packet pickup for the 5K race is 8 to 8:45 a.m. and the race begins at 9. Registration for the 5K is $28. For more details and to register online, click here.

Butts & Wings BBQ Festival

Barbecue lovers can chow down for a good cause at Fort Dorchester High School this weekend.

The FDHS Beta Club is hosting a barbecue competition for top smokers from around the state. The Butts and Wings Cookoff is Friday and Saturday on the school campus. The event includes a wing competition on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday will feature a smoked pork competition from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the event. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets online.

