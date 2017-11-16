Man sentenced to 10 years for attempted murder in shooting on upper King Street

A jury handed down a verdict in a 2016 shooting incident on King Street.

After a three-day trial, 19-year-old Demetrius Young was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday according to Solicitor Scarlett Wilson.

The victim was walking past Young's residence in the early morning hours of Jan. 31, 2016. The two exchanged words and Young then went inside his house to retrieve his .45 caliber handgun. He then attempted to shoot the victim eight times.

The victim fled the scene and contacted police once she reached a safe distance away from the scene. Investigators later obtained a partial confession from Young that he only meant to "scare" the victim.

In a separate case, Young is also charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in a fatal May 11 North Charleston shooting.

