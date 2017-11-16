Man arrested following burglary, theft from car in Dorchester Co.

Deputies arrested a man Wednesday they believe to have been connected to a burglary and a theft from a motor vehicle in Dorchester County.

On Nov. 13, deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of E. 5th North Street in Summerville in reference to a breaking and entering.

When they arrived, deputies spoke with the complainant who said someone broke into his business and stole various tools including drills, sanders, a saw and flashlights.

The victim said one of his employees came to work and noticed the back window was broken and a trash can was outside.

The business owner told officers when he looked at his security camera system, he saw a white Volvo parked by his building with a person getting out. Said person took the tools from the business and put them into the car.

According to the victim, the video also shows the suspect going into a car on the property. Upon checking the car, the business owner said the only thing missing was a GPS valued at $125. The video was downloaded and put onto a thumb drive which was then given to police.

The victim told police after looking at the video from his laptop it appeared the suspect was not wearing gloves. Deputies returned to the scene to take fingerprints from the car and business.

On Nov. 15, the suspect Kevin Rashid May was arrested.

