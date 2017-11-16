Mount Pleasant man sentenced to fourteen years for drug trafficking

A man has pled guilty and has been sentenced to 14 years ofr drug trafficking.

Antonio Campbell pled guilty to trafficking cocaine, greater than 28 grams but less than 100 grams, trafficking marijuana, greater than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission fo a violent crime.

Agreeing to a negotiated plea, Campbell has been sentenced to 14 years on trafficking cocaine and marijuana with no parole as well as five years on the gun charges with all sentences to be served concurrently.

On July 9. 2015 at around 2:30 p.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department team set up a sale for 50 pounds of marijuana at $2,850 a pound.

The deal occurred at the Carrabbas' parking lot, the same location where the informant previously sold Campbell large amounts of marijuana.

Campbell showed up with over $100,000. Detectives then busted Campbell's car where they recovered over 70 grams of cocaine and a Glock .40 caliber pistol in a secret trap compartment under the center console along with another handgun in the glovebox.

Campbell has previous convictions for trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute crack in the proximity of a school, possession with intent to distribute cocaine in proximity of a school, failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carry, receiving stolen goods and drug possession.

After sentencing, Assistant Solicitor Charles Condon was quoted saying, "we are glad this gun-toting trafficker is off the streets."

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.