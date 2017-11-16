CofC's Brantley to miss 4-6 weeks

College of Charleston junior forward Jarrell Brantley (Columbia, S.C.) will be out for the next four-to-six weeks as he recovers from a (left) knee injury.
The 2017 Preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association First Team selection missed the Siena and Wichita State games. CofC Head Coach Earl Grant and the athletic department’s sports medicine staff expect a full recovery.
As a sophomore, Brantley averaged 14.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
