Victim in fatal Johns Island Crash identified

The victim in a fatal accident in Johns Island Thursday has been identified.

Earlene Graudin, 85, was pronounced dead at the scene according to the Charleston County Coroner. She reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Maybank Highway has re-opened following a fatal accident Thursday afternoon on Johns Island.

Officials with the St. Johns Fire Department say the accident was near STJFD Station 1 on 3327 Maybank Highway.

