Gamecocks fall to Illinois State in Puerto Rico Tip-Off

Milik Yarbrough had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists to help Illinois State beat South Carolina 69-65 in Thursday's opening game of the relocated Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

Keyshawn Evans added 17 points for the Redbirds (1-1), who frustrated the cold-shooting Gamecocks with their active zone defense and never trailed. Illinois State shot just 36 percent, but made 28 free throws - with 14 from Yarbrough.

Illinois State led by as many as 12 points before halftime and saw the Gamecocks rally to twice tie it before holding on down the stretch. Evans hit a free throw with 4 seconds left to make it a two-possession game and seal the win.

Hassani Gravett had 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Gamecocks (2-1), who shot just 30 percent.

The tournament was set for the coastal city of Fajardo, Puerto Rico, but damage from Hurricane Maria forced it to Coastal Carolina in Conway.

KEY STAT

South Carolina struggled to shoot the ball efficiently, finishing the game 18-of-61 (30 percent) from the field. The Gamecocks were 9-for-32 (28 percent) from behind the arc.

NOTABLE

Hassani Gravett nearly recorded a double-double after pulling down a career-high nine rebounds. The redshirt junior point guard also dished out a season-high five assists to go alongside just one turnover in 33 minutes of action.

Junior big man Chris Silva scored all 10 of his points at the charity stripe. The Preseason Second Team All-SEC selection posted single-game career-highs for free throws made (10) and free throw attempts (14).

Today marks the first time South Carolina has shot below 45 percent in the 2017-18 season.

The Gamecock defense has held every opponent below 37 percent from the floor this season. Illinois State was 18-for-50 (36 percent) Thursday afternoon at the HTC Center.

Guards Keyshawn Evans and Milik Yarbrough combined to score 22 of the Redbirds 28 points at the free throw line.

UP NEXT

South Carolina will face the loser of Boise State and UTEP in the consolation bracket of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off at Myrtle Beach on Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. ET. The Gamecocks are 0-1 all-time vs. the Broncos, having suffered an 80-54 loss to Boise State at the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic in December 2013, while the Gamecocks are 1-0 all-time vs. UTEP, having posted a 67-64 win over the Miners on Dec. 28, 1989, competing in the Sun Carnival Classic in El Paso.