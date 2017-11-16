McMaster names Pough as new DJJ director

Gov. Henry McMaster named the next director of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice Thursday.

McMaster selected Freddie Pough as the agency's next director.

“Mr. Pough has worked tirelessly during his time at DJJ to implement needed changes at the agency, demonstrating his ability to lead with the vision and determination necessary for achieving DJJ’s core mission - rehabilitating and protecting the juveniles in its care,” McMaster said.

Pough served as acting director of the agency since Jan. 27.

“I look forward to continue leading DJJ into a future of reform and the best interests of juveniles and South Carolina," Pough said. "Our entire DJJ team is dedicated and selfless.”

Pough has more than 15 years of law enforcement experience, having begun his career as a front-line juvenile correction officer at DJJ, then later serving as a lieutenant in the Midlands Investigative Region for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The governor's office says Pough has implemented 91 percent of the changes recommended by the Legislative Audit Council's early 2017 report, including recommendations designed to train and retain officers and protect juveniles in the agency's care.

Pough will have to be confirmed by the state senate.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.