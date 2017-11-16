Quick tips can make cooking Thanksgiving dinner easier

Putting the Thanksgiving dinner together can be overwhelming, but simple kitchen tricks can make things go a bit smoother.

From the turkey to the mashed potatoes to the pumpkin pie, that Traditional dinner is so good but it's also so much work.

Here are some "lifehacks" designed to make it easier.

First, instead of scrubbing potatoes by hand put them in the dishwasher to get them clean. Use the "quick rinse" cycle but don't add soap.

Buzzfeed suggests using a wine glass to cut out perfect biscuit shapes.

Try printing out recipes and taping them to your cabinets so you won't lose them.

Another tip suggests you should cook the turkey breast and leg meat separately. This will avoid undercooking or overcooking one part.

If you don't have a roasting rack, try aluminum foil instead.

If you overcook your turkey, drizzle a little warm chicken broth over it to moisten it up.

When it comes to dessert, use a beaded or pearl necklace to make your pie crust design.

Finally, if you don't want to spend hours chopping veggies, pick them up already diced at your grocery store's salad bar.

Don’t forget to make extra food for leftovers! In one survey, 79 percent of Americans said thanksgiving leftovers are more important than the actual Thanksgiving meal!

