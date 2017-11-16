Lawsuit filed against SC school for mold

Quantcast

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A Charleston attorney has filed a lawsuit on behalf of students at a Midlands college because of mold.

Five students who lived in student housing at Morris College in Sumter have filed the class action lawsuit saying they were exposed to toxic mold and other hazardous substances.

Attorney John Harrell says several students had to be hospitalized or dropped out of school.

