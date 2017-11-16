FBI asking for public's help in missing North Carolina woman case

FBI officials are asking anyone with information on a missing 20-year-old North Carolina woman to come forward.

On Thursday, the FBI released a poster in their ongoing search for Abby Lynn Patterson.

Patterson was last seen on Sept. 5 around 11:30 a.m. leaving her home on East 9th St. in Lumberton, North Carolina.

"Patterson has not been seen since and has not had any contact with family or friends," FBI officials said.

According to the FBI, she was seen getting into a brown Buick.

Patterson is described as a white female, 5'7",140 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, and has a tattoo of a bird on her shoulder and a birthmark on her right thigh.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Abby Lynn Patterson is asked to call the FBI's Charlotte Field Office at

(704) 672-6100, or the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.