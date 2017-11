Spann’s Six 3-Pointers Pace Gamecocks In 66-36 Win Over Clemson

Lindsey Spann made six of seven 3-pointers and scored 20 points in No. 4. South Carolina's 66-36 victory over Clemson on Thursday night.

Spann's outside accuracy freed up defending national champion South Carolina (3-0) in the paint. A'ja Wilson scored 19 points and had 11 rebounds, her third double-double in three games.

Clemson's 36 points were the lowest ever by a team in the rivalry's 63 games. The previous low was South Carolina's 40 points in 1990.

Clemson (2-1) gave its fans brief hope, taking a 4-2 lead just over two minutes in, leading to a timeout by Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley after her team had two of its first five shots blocked.

But the Tigers missed their next 11 shots and Spann hit three 3-pointers in that span as South Carolina took an 18-4 lead. Clemson would make just three of its next 25 shots and trailed the defending national champions 37-11 at half.

By then, the South Carolina fans who nearly filled two sections right down to courtside, were shouting their cheers back and forth and enjoying a worry-free 13th straight win.

While the fans of the bitter rivals may not like each other, the coaches of the teams are good friends. Staley and Tigers coach Audra Smith played together all four years at Virginia and shared a long hug and a laugh before Thursday night's game.

GAMECHANGER

The Gamecocks headed to the locker room with a 37-11 advantage after closing the second period on a 7-0 run. Carolina held Clemson scoreless over the final 4:34 of the first half.

KEY STAT

Carolina's defense was locked in early against a Clemson squad that shot just 17.9 percent from the floor in the first half. The Tigers were held to single digits in the first (7) and second (4) quarters.

NOTABLE

• Thursday's victory over Clemson earned South Carolina another point in the 2017-18 Certified SC Grown Palmetto Series between the Gamecocks and Tigers. Carolina now leads the series 5-2 after notching points from women's basketball, cross country, women's soccer, women's golf and volleyball this fall.

• The Gamecocks have now won each of their last eight meetings against Clemson. Their eight-straight victories mark the longest winning streak by either team in the series.

• Carolina forward A'ja Wilson has recorded a double-double in each of Carolina's first three contests of the season. The All-American boasts averages of 22.3 points and 11.0 rebounds on the year.

• Redshirt senior guard Lindsey Spann has shot 63.2 percent (12-of-19) from the 3-point line through three games this season.

UP NEXT

Carolina returns to action this weekend when it hosts Wofford on Sun., Nov. 19. Tipoff at Colonial Life Arena is slated for 3 p.m. ET, and the game can be seen on SEC Network+.