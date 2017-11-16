86-year-old man tased by officer settles for $900,000 with Kingstree police, dashcam video released

An 86-year-old South Carolina man who was tased by a Kingstree police officer has settled with the department

Albert Chatfield,who was "gravely injured" in the incident, has settled his civil case for $900,000 according to his attorney Justin Bamberg.

"We are pleased that the city of Kingstree has settled this case so quickly and ensured that Mr. Chatfield will get the care he needs as he hopefully makes a substantial recovery," said Bamberg.

The dashcam video of the incident can be seen below:

Lawyers said Thursday night that Chatfield was in the ICU for several weeks and is being prepared to be moved to a different facility.

SLED was called on to investigate the incident which happened on Oct. 16. A report on the incident states Chatfield was acting disorderly, but his family says the officer had no reason to tase him.

According to police, the incident started after an officer responded to a report of a vehicle tailgating.

In the police report, the responding officer reports that Chatfield made several U-turns and ran a red light trying to avoid his patrol car.

Police say the officer eventually used his taser after Chatfield ignored the order of the officer, took a fighting stance and started moving in lanes of traffic. The responding officer said he used the taser because he was worried Chatfield would be hit by traffic.

The Taser probes hit Chatfield in the upper center chest and the lower to mid left side, according to an incident report.

Chatfield's lawyers said after Chatfield was tased, he fell and hit his head on the pavement and suffered severe injuries.

He was then taken to Williamsburg Regional Hospital.

Chatfield's family said the incident could have been handled differently.

"I can't understand. It's not justified," Chatfield's daughter Jodi Mack said at the time. "He was backing away with his hands up and then he was tasered."

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.