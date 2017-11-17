Crews to break ground on new West Ashley hotel

Quantcast

By Nick Krueger
CHARLESTON, SC

West Ashley will soon have a new place for weary travelers to rest their heads. 

City officials will help break ground on the Cambria Charleston Riverview hotel Friday on the banks of the Ashley river. 

The plans for the hotel include 126 rooms, 1,300 square feet of meeting space, a bar with local craft beer and a fitness center. 

