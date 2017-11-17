Bond denied for Mt. Pleasant woman accused of murdering her father

A judge denied bond Friday morning for the Mount Pleasant woman accused of killing her father in May.

Brittany Simpson, 31, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.

Judge Markley Dennis said Simpson is entitled to a bond but he wants her lawyer to find a facility for mental health treatment.

Simpson's brother and sister urged Dennis to keep Simpson in jail, saying they fear her.

However, Simpson's mom said she is 110 percent supportive of her daughter, saying she would not harm anyone or be a flight risk.

Investigators say she shot and killed her father, 66-year-old Robert Simpson, in the I'On neighborhood on May 9, 2017, and then tried to hide the gun, a t-shirt and gym shorts by submerging them in a creek behind the home.

An affidavit states Simpson was seen on surveillance footage an hour before the incident wearing the same clothes found in the creek. Family members identified the clothing as belonging to Simpson because she wore the clothes daily.

Investigators say Simpson also confessed to shooting her father then going to the dock after the incident.

A judge ruled in August that Simpson would stand trial. During that hearing, a detective said the motive for the murder was that Simpson was being evicted from the house and that the shooting happened on what was supposed to be her last day in the house.

