Sentencing hearing date set for Michael Slager, former officer who fatally shot motorist

The sentencing hearing for the former North Charleston police officer who pleaded guilty to a federal charge in the shooting death of a motorist in 2015 will begin during the first week of December.

A hearing date for Michael Slager has been set for Dec. 4, according to court records filed Friday. The hearing will involve testimony about Slager's upcoming sentencing.

Slager fatally shot Scott on April 4, 2015, after Scott fled a traffic stop. Slager maintained that the two ended up in a struggle after Scott ran from his car and that during the struggle, Scott grabbed the officer's stun gun, forcing Slager to fatally shoot Scott.

Slager pleaded guilty in May to a federal charge of depriving Scott's civil rights under the color of law.

Slager was indicted on three federal charges, the charge of depriving Scott of his civil rights under the color of law, a weapons charge and a charge of obstruction of justice in Scott's death. The indictment alleged Slager used excessive force when he shot and killed Scott and intentionally misled SLED investigators by claiming Scott was coming toward him with Slager's stun gun at the time that he fired his weapon, "when in truth, Scott was running away."

As part of a plea agreement, the guilty plea paved the way for additional federal and all state charges against him to be dropped.

Slager's sentencing was delayed because a sentencing report had to be completed, a process that was expected to take months after his May plea.

The maximum penalties of the offense, the agreement states, would be a prison term of up to life, a fine of up to $250,000 and five years of supervised release. There is no mandatory minimum prison sentence or fine.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.