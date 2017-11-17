Quantcast

Charleston Co. holding free shred event Saturday as part of nationwide recycling effort

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston County wants to help you recycle on Saturday, Nov. 18. 

The county environmental management department is celebrating America recycles day by hosting five shred events from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. around the county. 

The events will take place at the following locations.Citizens can bring confidential documents, but no commercial business material will be accepted. 

  • JC Penny’s Parking Lot (Citadel Mall)

          2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston 29407 

  • Mt Pleasant DMV         

           1189 Sweetgrass Basket Pkwy, Mt Pleasant 29466 

  • Signal Point Road Convenience Center

           1716 Signal Point Rd, Charleston 29412

  • City of North Charleston Town Hall

           2500 City Hall Ln, North Charleston 29406 

  • St. Johns High School

           1518 Main Rd, Johns Island 29455

For more information on recycling, the public is asked to contact Charleston County’s Environmental Management Department at (843) 720-7111 or visit recycle.charlestoncounty.org.

