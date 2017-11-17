Charleston Co. holding free shred event Saturday as part of nationwide recycling effort

Charleston County wants to help you recycle on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The county environmental management department is celebrating America recycles day by hosting five shred events from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. around the county.

The events will take place at the following locations.Citizens can bring confidential documents, but no commercial business material will be accepted.

JC Penny’s Parking Lot (Citadel Mall)

2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston 29407

Mt Pleasant DMV

1189 Sweetgrass Basket Pkwy, Mt Pleasant 29466

Signal Point Road Convenience Center

1716 Signal Point Rd, Charleston 29412

City of North Charleston Town Hall

2500 City Hall Ln, North Charleston 29406

St. Johns High School

1518 Main Rd, Johns Island 29455

For more information on recycling, the public is asked to contact Charleston County’s Environmental Management Department at (843) 720-7111 or visit recycle.charlestoncounty.org.

