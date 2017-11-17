Dylann Roof's attorneys file motion to delay schedule in death penalty appeal

Attorneys representing convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof asked a federal judge for more time to find missing documents and prepare their brief for the appeal of his death penalty case.

In a motion filed Thursday, attorneys for Dylann Roof asked for the court to suspend the briefing schedule for 90 days.

The defense team's legal brief is due on Monday based on the original schedule.

The purpose of the brief is to present the reasons Roof's attorneys believe he is entitled to have his conviction overturned. Once the defense team presents its brief, the government would have 30 days to answer those arguments.

But Roof's attorneys say they are missing "a significant number of pleadings and other essential documents" and are "unable to proceed with the briefing process while important items are missing from the record or unavailable to us."

Their motion states they are missing 221 sealed pleadings filed in district court, at least one transcript, and may be missing exhibits presented during Roof's trial. The motion states they also do not know whether they have a complete and legible set of juror questionnaires as they only obtained them from district court last week and have not had time to review them.

Other documents missing include jury commissioner and jury composition files, billing records and transcripts from the state trial against Roof.

The motion states the requested 90-day delay would allow them finish collecting missing documents and complete a review of the more than 5,000 pages of existing transcripts.

Roof was sentenced to death in January after being convicted on 33 federal counts in fatal shooting at Mother Emanuel Church on June 17, 2015.

