Man in custody after standoff in Dunes West neighborhood

A man is arrested after a standoff with police and U.S. Marshals in a Mount Pleasant neighborhood Friday morning.

The incident happened on Dart Cove Way in the Dunes West neighborhood, U.S. Marshals spokesman Dennis Suszko confirmed.

The Marshals attempted to execute a warrant, but the man inside a home did not immediately come out of the home, Suszko said. Marshals maintained a perimeter around the home until the SWAT team could arrive, he said.

Several officers armed with guns were outside a home and authorities say the man was arrested shortly before noon.

The identity of the man taken into custody and the charges he may face were not immediately released.

