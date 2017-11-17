Clerk transported to hospital after car crashes into Walterboro Rite Aid

Quantcast

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials in Walterboro say a Rite Aid clerk was transported to the hospital after a car crashed into the store.

It happened at the location on 72 Bells Hwy. 

According to authorities, the crash caused an interior wall to fall on a clerk. 

The clerk was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Authorities say the incident happened around 3 p.m.

