Clerk transported to hospital after car crashes into Walterboro Rite Aid

Emergency officials in Walterboro say a Rite Aid clerk was transported to the hospital after a car crashed into the store.

It happened at the location on 72 Bells Hwy.

According to authorities, the crash caused an interior wall to fall on a clerk.

The clerk was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the incident happened around 3 p.m.

