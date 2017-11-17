Coastal Carolina Breezes Past UTSA

Four players reached double digits for Coastal Carolina in the Chanticleers 83-69 win over Texas San Antonio in their first game of the Island of the Bahamas Showcase.

Zac Cuthbertson, Jaylen Shaw and Artur Labinowicz all scored 14 points while Josh Coleman added 10 in leading the Chants to victory.

Just like CCU’s last game at Lamar, the Chants jumped out to an early lead only to see the opposition come storming back in the second half, but this time CCU held on for the win.

Coastal lead by as many as 15 points (38-23) after two free throws from Christian Adams with 1:26 left before halftime. UTSA would cut the lead to 11 by half, and that spark carried over into the second half.

UTSA continued that momentum and some rode some torrid shooting in getting back into the game in the second half. Buoyed by an almost 60 percent shooting performance for over half of the second 20 minutes, the Roadrunners were able to cut CCU’s lead to five (60-55) with just over eight minutes left in the game.

With all the momentum clearly on the side of UTSA Matt Lindsey pulled up and hit a three-point basket with the shot clock winding down to push the lead back out to eight. From there the two teams battled back-and-forth but UTSA never got any closer than those five points.

Late in the game, the Chants got three point baskets from Labinowicz and Shaw while Cuthbertson hit two free throws to push the lead back out as CCU settled for the 14-point victory.

For the game, CCU shot 42 percent from the field, and held UTSA to 36 percent, as CCU’s defense forced the Roadrunners to cool off the final minutes of the game.

CCU also shot well from beyond the three point line knocking down 11 of 25 for 44 percent. While CCU struggled from the line in its last game, they held up well in today’s action hitting 22 of 29 for 76 percent.

Coleman almost completed a double-double with a game-high nine rebounds and teammates Cuthbertson, Sanders and Demario Beck each had seven as CCU outrebounded UTSA 45-40.

The Chants also did a solid job passing the ball around the court finishing the game with 16 assists on 25 made baskets. Sanders had eight to lead the way.

Jhivvan Jackson was UTSA’s and the game’s leading scorer with 19 points. Giovanni De Nicolao finished with 15 and Nick Allen had 13 to lead the Roadrunners.

CCU took a 41-30 lead into the locker room at halftime thanks to a strong defensive effort that limited UTSA to only 28 percent (10-36) shooting. UTSA did manage to knock down five three-point field goals to stay in the game.

The Chants were led in scoring at halftime by Cuthbertson who had 11 first-half points, but did not play the final seven minutes after going out due to an injury.

CCU did not shoot the ball well, only 42 percent, but also managed to hit five three point field goals and hit 10 of its 13 attempts at the free throw line.

The Chanticleers will continue play at the Island of the Bahamas Showcase tomorrow (Saturday) at 5 p.m. when they face Vermont, a 65-64 winner over Bradley in the opening game of the Showcase.