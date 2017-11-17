Two Goose Creek police officers suffer minor injuries after accident

Two Goose Creek police officers were injured following an accident Friday night, according to GCPD officials.

Highway Patrol says the incident happened in the area of St. James Avenue and Huntsman Drive around 6:35 p.m.

According to police, a GCPD patrol car was involved in a collision involving three vehicles.

The two officers in the patrol car suffered minor injuries.

Police say no other injures were reported at the time of the incident.

A report states one vehicle left the scene before troopers with the Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

According to Highway Patrol, the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating .

