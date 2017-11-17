Quantcast

Embassy Suites evacuated after report of fire at N. Charleston hotel

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A North Charleston hotel was evacuated following a report of a fire Friday night. 

Crews responded to the Embassy Suites at 5055 International Boulevard.

People at the hotel reported smelling smoke.

Fire officials say their crews did not locate a fire at the hotel. 

