Quantcast

Reported vehicle pursuit ends after crash in N. Charleston, inju - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Reported vehicle pursuit ends after crash in N. Charleston, injuries involved

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash with injuries, according to dispatch.

The incident is in the 7700 block of Lumberton Road, near Dorchester Road.

The incident began with a traffic stop that ended with a crash, according to dispatch.

At this time, there's no word on injuries.

To see video from the crash, CLICK HERE.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly