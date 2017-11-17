Reported vehicle pursuit ends after crash in N. Charleston, injuries involved

North Charleston police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash with injuries, according to dispatch.

The incident is in the 7700 block of Lumberton Road, near Dorchester Road.

The incident began with a traffic stop that ended with a crash, according to dispatch.

At this time, there's no word on injuries.

To see video from the crash, CLICK HERE.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.