Two charged for murder of man whose remains were found in Francis Marion Forest

Charleston County investigators have arrested two people accused in the 2015 murder of a 39-year-old man whose remains were found in the Francis Marion Forest.

On Friday night, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office arrested 41-year-old Christina N. Alderman and 46-year-old Jason E. Down, both from North Charleston, for the murder of Charles Glenn Bishop.

According to the sheriff's office, Bishop was reported missing in September of 2015.

Bishop's remains were then discovered in different parts of the Francis Marion Forest on Sept. 25, 2015.

Alderman and Jason were charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and destruction or desecration of human remains.

"They will be housed in the Al Cannon Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing," CCSO officials said.

Both will have a bond hearing on Saturday morning.

"Our detectives were able to bring this case to a closure through good old fashion police work and science," CCSO officials said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.