Tides Folly Beach hotel to reopen for first time since Hurricane Irma

The Tides Folly Beach hotel will reopen on Sunday for the first time since Hurricane Irma.

The 132-room hotel was closed due to driving force wind and rain damaging the carpet and drywall in the rooms.

The hotel had no structural damage, but the carpet needed to be removed forcing the hotel to close.

The carpet has been replaced with tile flooring.

On Sunday, 48 rooms will reopen for guests as renovations continue.

The rest are expected to be open by the middle of January.

"If by chance the window leaked again and hopefully they don't, we're not going to have a saturation and a mildew problem and it won't be able to get in the drywall,"said Jon Weitz, owner of the Tides Hotel. "Simply we'll mop it up and we'll be able to get back open."

The ownership group of the hotel, Avocet Hospitality, used the closing as an opportunity to renovate other areas of the hotel including the lobby and the restaurant.

Workers also installed new heating and air conditioning units in the public areas.

"There's a couple of things that I've learned from this, one how great of a community Folly Beach is and how we all rely on one another," Weitz said.

Some people who manage short-term rentals say they've had more bookings since the closing of the Tides hotel.

