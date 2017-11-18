Clemson, Temple advance to finals at Charleston Classic

Grantham's 22 leads Clemson to 78-59 victory over Hofstra

Donte Grantham tied his career high with 22 points and Marcquise Reed added 16 points and a career-best nine 11 rebounds to send Clemson to its third Charleston Classic final with a 78-59 victory over Hofstra on Friday night.



The Tigers improved to 4-0 for the first time since the 2013-14 season, which was also their last played in the eight-team tournament here and fell to UMass in the finals. Clemson won the tournament in 2008, defeating Temple - the very same Owls it will face Sunday night with the title on the line.



Grantham, the 6-foot-8 senior, hit nine of 12 shots including three 3-pointers to help Clemson put away its Colonial Athletic Association opponent. Hofstra trailed just 30-28 on Eli Pemberton's basket with 3:22 to go in the opening half. That's when the Tigers took off on a 12-4 run the rest of the period to take a 42-32 lead into the break. Reed scored seven straight points and Grantham closed the surge with a three and a rim-rattling jam.



The Pride (3-1) cut things to 48-42 on Pemberton's three before Reed and Grantham led another charge. Reed started with a basket, then Grantham scored five points. When Reed hit another jumper, the Tigers led 57-42 and gradually grew the lead to 20 points.



Grantham matched his best scoring performance, which he set as a sophomore against Texas-San Antonio in November 2015 then equaled later that same month against Rutgers.



Reed nearly doubled his previous rebounding best of six boards accomplished twice, the last time in a win last year over UNC Wilmington. Reed also led the Tigers with six assists.



Justin Wright-Foreman led Hofstra with 20 points, including four of its six 3-pointers.



THE BIG PICTURE



Clemson: The Tigers aren't shy about shooting. They've attempted 45 3-pointers in their past two games in the Charleston Classic, more than a Brad Brownell-coached team will put up. Brownell has said the team has offensive skills and hopes add more consistent defense to the picture.



Hofstra: The Pride have active, dynamic guards in Justin Wright-Foreman and Eli Pemberton who will help them compete strongly in the Colonial Athletic Association later this season. However, Hofstra's smaller lineup could not stand up for long against Clemson's inside game. Hofstra had five shots blocked in the opening half, two by Tigers guard Gabe DeVoe.

Enenchioniya lifts Temple into title game with 88-74 win

Obi Enechioniya had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Temple past Auburn and into the finals of the Charleston Classic with an 88-74 victory Friday.



The Owls (2-0) reached the championship game of this eight-team event for the second time. And they may get a rematch with Clemson, which defeated them here in 2008. Clemson faces Hofstra later in the other half of the winner's bracket.



Auburn will play the Hofstra-Clemson loser Sunday - the tournament takes a college football break Saturday - for third place.



Temple trailed the Tigers (2-1) on Jared Harper's basket with 10:17 to go. The Shizz Alston Jr. hit a 3-pointer to put the Owls back in front and Enchioniya gave them the lead for good with a pair of foul shots moments later. Auburn made one last charge when Mustapha Heron's 3 pulled the Tigers to 70-67. But Quinton Rose followed with a 3-pointer and Auburn never caught up.



Rose finished with 19 points off five 3-pointers. Alston had 18 points, 11 in the second half, for Temple.



Anfernee McLemore led Auburn with 19 points, but he also picked up a technical in his second straight game. His foul against Temple came from holding onto the rim for too long after a dunk and allowed Temple to quickly move back in front on Alston's two foul shots when McLemore had tied things at 48-all.



It was Enechioniya's first double-double of the season and fourth of his career.



THE TAKEAWAY



Auburn: When the Tigers show up cold from the outside, it could be a long game. Auburn hit just 3 of 18 3-pointers in the opening half and the Tigers were generally off target throughout the first 20 minutes. Mustapha Heron was 1 of 9 including 0 of 4 from behind the arc. DeSean Murray and Bryce Brown were each 1 of 7. The numbers improved some in the second half (5 of 15 from three), but Tigers will have to find a better balance if they hope to compete in the Southeastern Conference.



Temple: The Owls were continually caught flat-footed by Auburn's guards, who found ways to get to the basket early - even if the Tigers could not find the basket. Temple picked up its defense in the second half to pull away from the Tigers.

Davis leads Dayton to 79-65 win over Ohio

Darrell Davis scored a career high 25 points and Josh Cunningham had 18 points and 19 rebounds as Dayton defeated Ohio 79-65 at the Charleston Classic on Friday night.



The Flyers (2-1) will face Old Dominion Sunday for fifth-place at the eight-team tournament. The Bobcats (1-2) will play Indiana State in the seventh-place game right before.



Dayton won the matchup of Ohio schools that had not played one another since the 1965 NCAA Tournament. Davis and Cunningham helped the Flyers build a double-digit lead midway through the second half that Ohio could not dent.



Davis hit three of Dayton's 10 3-pointers. If there were any misses, the 6-foot-7 Cunningham was there to get them.



Jordan Dartis had 19 points for Ohio.



Dayton's Kostas Antetokounmpo, the 6-10 freshman brother of "Greek Freak" Gianis, had four points, three rebounds and three blocks in 13 minutes.

Old Dominion tops Indiana State 62-44 in Charleston

Ahmad Caver had 22 points and six assists to lead Old Dominion to a 62-44 victory over Indiana State at the Charleston Classic on Friday.



Caver, last year's top scorer, shook off a poor 1-of-9 shooting performance against Temple here in the opening game to send the Monarchs (3-1) into the tournament's fifth-place game Sunday.



The Sycamores (1-2) came into the eight-team event off an earth-shaking 90-69 win at Indiana last week. But they followed up a loss to Auburn on Thursday by dropping their second straight and will try and avoid going 0-for-Charleston in Sunday's seventh-place game.



Old Dominion broke open a 35-30 game with an 18-5 run early in the second half.



Trey Porter added 16 points and Aaron Carver had a game-high 12 rebounds.



Tyreke Key was the Sycamores' only double-digit scorer with 10 points.