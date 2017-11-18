Two people charged in murder of man whose remains were found in Francis Marion Forest to remain behind bars

The two people accused in the 2015 murder of a 39-year-old man whose remains were found in the Francis Marion Forest will remain behind bars.

Christina N. Alderman, 41, and Jason E. Down, 46, were scheduled to appear before a bond court judge on Saturday morning. Both, however, waived their rights and will remain behind bars.

Alderman and Down, both from North Charleston, were arrested Friday night for the murder of Charles Glenn Bishop.

Alderman and Down are charged with murder, destruction or desecration of human remains and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

According to affidavits, the victim, Bishop, was reported missing by a family member to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Department in September of 2015.

On Sept. 25, 2015, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO, was dispatched to Francis Marion Forest in reference to the discovery of human remains. Detectives found remains that included a human skull that had sustained a gunshot wound, affidavits state. Investigators found more of the remains in another part of the forest between Sept. 25, 2015, and Oct. 7, 2015, investigators say.

The coroner’s office ruled the death as a homicide.

The affidavits state that between the end of September and November of 2015, numerous people were interviewed in reference to the case and that gave investigators documentation of Alderman’s and Down’s involvement in the case.

Evidence found at the crime scene in the Francis Marion Forest, at the time of discovery of the human remains, were tested and possessed DNA of Alderman and Down.

During the investigation, information was received and documented by CCSO that Down possessed a handgun and that he did “knowingly and willingly discharge the weapon striking the victim in the head, causing his death,” the affidavits state.

“It was at this time that the victim was dismembered and placed in bags and taken to the Francis Marion Forest where he was disposed of.”

