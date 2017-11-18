Berkeley Co. deputy injured after early morning wreck

A Berkeley County deputy was injured after a early morning Saturday wreck, according to the sheriff's office.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, a deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was conducting business checks along Highway 17A when his Sheriff’s Tahoe was struck in the rear by a work truck.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

"Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash. Please do not drink and drive," a press release for the Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

This is a developing story.

