Tekac kicks another game-winner as Bucs end with 20-19 win

Tyler Tekac connected on the game-winning field goal for the second time this season as the junior placekicker drilled a 42-yard attempt through the uprights with one second remaining to cap the Charleston Southern 20-19 win over Liberty on Saturday afternoon.



The Bucs (6-5, 3-2) went 50 yards on 10 plays over the final 1:10 of the ball game with London Johnsonconnecting on a 25-yard completion to Saire Davis and an 18-yard pass to Kenny Dinkins over the middle to set up the game-winning attempt. After a Liberty timeout with six seconds remaining, Tekac sized up and connected on the game-winning field goal to set off a celebration on the CSU sideline.



Liberty (6-5, 2-3) attempted to set up a multi-lateral play on the ensuing kickoff, but Craig Johnson chased down Frankie Hickson at the LU 22-yard line to end the game.



The Flames were led by Antonio Gandy-Golden's big receiving day as the sophomore receiver hauled in 10 catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Stephen Calvert was 25-of-44 through the air for 255 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw an interception in the second quarter to CSU's Shadarius Hopkins, snapping a streak of 179 consecutive attempts without a pick dating back to Liberty's October 14 game against Kennesaw State.



Quarterback London Johnson finished with 263 combined yards (186 passing, 77 rushing) to lead the CSU offense, while Noah Shuler picked up a game-high 84 rushing yards and his team-leading eighth rushing touchdown of the season. Kameron Brown added his fourth 100-yard receiving effort of the season, finishing with four catches for 106 yards.



Anthony Ellis, Johnny Robinson, and Solomon Brown all recorded sacks for the CSU defense as the Buccaneers established a new Big South standard for team sacks in a season. The Bucs finished the year with 34 sacks and limited the Flames to 306 total offensive yards in their fourth consecutive win over the Flames.



-per CSU Athletics

