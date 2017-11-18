Chealey scores 29, Cougars have 49ers number 81-72

Preseason Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year Joe Chealey scored 29 points, two off his career high, and Cameron Johnson added 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting as College of Charleston beat Charlotte, 81-72, on Saturday night at Halton Arena.

The Cougars (2-1) took control of the game when Grant Riller accounted for seven points with a 3-pointer, layup and a jumper at the beginning and end of an 11-0 run in a two-minute span that put Charleston up 17-7 with 11:43 remaining before halftime. Riller ended the night with 17 points.

The 49ers (1-2) continued to trail by double digits until the game’s final three minutes where they got within six on a jumper by Austin Ajukwa with 52 seconds left on the clock.

Najee Garvin led Charlotte with 15 of his 19 points in the second half. Andrien White added 17 points and nine rebounds, while Jon Davis had 16 points.

The Cougars have now won six of the last 10 contests in the all-time series. The last time the two teams met was Dec. 16, 2014 with Charlotte coming away with a 90-85 overtime win despite Chealey knocking down 30.

CofC will next travel to the Great Alaska Shootout and face Cal Poly in its opening-round game of the tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. (ET) / Noon (AT) in Anchorage, Alaska.



-per CofC Athletics