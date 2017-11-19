Coastal Carolina Falls to Vermont in Bahamas

Zac Cuthbertson scored a game-high 23 points and had another game-high 13 rebounds, but it was not enough as Coastal Carolina fell to highly-regarded Vermont 80-67 in a semifinals game at the Island of the Bahamas Showcase.

Jaylen Shaw scored 16 points and Artur Labinowicz added 10.

CCU had a bad night shooting, finishing the game shooting 43 percent from the field, and only hit six of their 18 three point field goals for 33 percent.

CCU was out shot at the free throw line 27-12, but did manage to hit 11 of their free throws.

Vermont had four players in double digits with Ernie Duncan leading the team with 19. Trae Bell-Haynes and Drew Urquhart scored 15 each and Payton Henson added 11 as the Catamounts shot 51 percent from the field.

Following a Jaylen Shaw steal and score followed by a Cuthbertson goal, the Chanticleers held a 54-53 lead with 10:17 left in the game.

That would be the last time CCU would lead as Vermont went on a 10-0 run to lead 63-54 with eight minutes left, and the Chants were never able to catch back up.

The first half was a battle as both teams played hard and aggressive on both ends of the court. Both teams made contested shots and both teams hit several threes, but it was a Jaylen Shaw three at the horn to send the Chanticleers into the locker room with a 38-37 lead.

The game was tied three times and there were 13 lead changes in the first 20 minutes.

Cuthbertson had 13 points and seven rebounds while Shaw added 10 in the first 20 minutes.

CCU finished the half shooting 44 percent from the field, but hit five of its 10 three point field goals and was five-of-six at the free throw line.

The Catamounts connected on six three point field goals and hit 12 of its 24 first half field goals for 50 percent. Henson had seven points and Everett Duncan added six.

CCU will play in the third place game tomorrow at 5 p.m.